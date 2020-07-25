Our deepest sympathy to Maria and all your family. Danny will certainly be missed by all who knew him or even ever met him. He was a most loving and caring gentleman in the truest sense. Bob will always treasure his memories of growing up with all the Sullivan family and I will of the years I was privileged to know all of you. We are praying that Danny, Jimmy and Donny are having a great reunion in heaven right now! Our condolences, love and prayers to all of you! Treasure the wonderful memories you have of Danny as we will. Our love to one and all! Bob and Arlene

