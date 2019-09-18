Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
27 Adams St. S.
Manchester, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Chagnot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Joel Chagnot


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Joel Chagnot Obituary
Daniel Joel Chagnot, 73, of Indian Land, SC, passed away on August 24, 2019, from complications of acute myeloid leukemia. Dan was born in Hartford, CT on November 19, 1945. He graduated from Manchester High School and continued on to study Electrical Engineering at the University of Hartford. Dan was married to Suzanne Hein on April 15,1995; they were married 24 ½ years. Dan worked as a Project Manager for Northeast Utilities for 28 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, reading and spending time with loved ones and friends. Dan is survived by his wife, his sons Matthew (Nichole Burke) of Derry, NH and Steven of Bridgeport, CT, his step-daughter Aimee Heidenreiter of Indian Land, SC, step-son Matthew Heidenreiter (Lorna Wade), his grandchildren Payton, Chase, Nick and Will of Keller, TX and other close family and friends. Dan is preceded in death by his father Rene Chagnot, his mother Leanard Felmer, his sister Judith Simpson and his half-brother Rene Chagnot. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday September 21st at 10 am at Church of the Assumption, 27 Adams St. S. Manchester, CT followed by burial in St. James Cemetery. Family and friends may call prior to the mass starting at 9 am at the Church of the Assumption. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Charlotte, 4530 Park Rd, Ste 240, Charlotte, NC 28209. The family of Daniel Chagnot wishes to thank the Doctors and Nursing staff of Wake Forest Baptist Health Center and Carolinas Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now