Daniel Kenneth Johnson, of West Hartford, CT, died peacefully on February 6, 2019 at the age of 65. Dan is survived by his wife, Grace Walsh Johnson; children Eliza Johnson of West Hartford, CT, Abigail and husband Dennis Dilks of Cherry Hill, NJ, Marc Johnson of Anderson, SC; grandchildren Hudson and Conrad Dilks; brothers Stephen Johnson and wife Claudia Hallas, Robert and wife Debra Johnson; sister Sharon and husband Craig Bell; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Henry and Noella Johnson. After obtaining a degree in computer science he worked in electronics and IT for 40 years. A true family man, Dan taught his children the value of hard work and the importance of enjoying time together. They spent years camping and hiking all over the country, skiing the mountains of the north, and playing sports with him and Grace as their coaches. He always valued his time with his friends and siblings fishing off the shores of CT and as a member of the Rockledge Men's Club spending hours on the golf course playing and messing up his swing with choice words. His free time was spent working on projects around the house, volunteering at AARP, and helping anyone who was in need. A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 11, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 1655 Boulevard, West Hartford. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to or . Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 9, 2019