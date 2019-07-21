September 16, 1953 - June 14, 2019 Dan Connelly was happiest when surrounded by family, friends, and good conversation (and a nice bottle of wine). He passed peacefully on Friday, June 14th, 2019, with his wife, his children and their partners by his side. He was raised in Windsor, Connecticut where he attended The Loomis Chaffee School and excelled in academics and athletics. His passion and perseverance took him from a quiet cul-de-sac in Connecticut to the highest ranks of Citibank's international banking world - starting his career with Citi in 1983 as an Assistant Vice President of Credit in Atlanta and retiring in 2015 as the Country Officer for Citi East Africa and Citibank N.A. Kenya, where he oversaw business in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. But Dan was not just a banker. He was a champion for the people who worked for him and an advocate for the communities in which he lived, including Seoul, South Korea; Jakarta, Indonesia; Moscow, Russia; Almaty, Kazakhstan and Nairobi, Kenya. Dan and his wife Julia Hatcher Connelly cherished the experience of international travel, but always maintained their roots in North Carolina - the place where they met and started their lives together. Dan was a proud alumnus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a Morehead Scholar and member of the Kappa Alpha Order. The Connelly family called Watauga County, North Carolina their home base for more than 20 years, where they built treasured friendships and lasting memories as a family. Upon his retirement, Dan and Julia settled into the community of Pinehurst, North Carolina and became members of the Country Club of North Carolina. Dan's natural social graces quickly earned him friends on both the golf course and in the clubhouse. Dan also found a spiritual home in the community, attending Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Southern Pines. Dan is survived and deeply missed by his wife, Julia Hatcher Connelly, his son, Jonathan Davis Connelly, and his daughters Gillian Hale Connelly and Della Foley Connelly. He is further survived by his brother, Timothy Connelly, and his sister, Maureen Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents, Timothy Joseph and Mary Foley Connelly. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Sandhills Community College Foundation: http://www.sandhills.edu/sandhills-community-college-found…/ Published in The Hartford Courant on July 21, 2019