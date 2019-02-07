Home

Services
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
(860) 693-0251
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Lovely Street
Avon, CT
Daniel Keifer Obituary
Daniel P. Keifer, 38, of Burlington CT, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 4, 2019. He was the fiancé of Brandon Pilmer, and the beloved son of Joan, and the late Fredrick Keifer."This world was never meant for one as beautiful as you."In addition to Brandon and his mother he leaves to mourn his passing brothers, Fredrick Keifer, Jr. of Torrington, Eric Keifer and his wife Jennifer of Danvers, MA, Brian Keifer and his partner Joseph Truong of Chicago, IL, sister Debra Keifer and her partner Jeffrey Thibodeau of Winsted. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery on Lovely Street in Avon, CT on Saturday, February 9th at 11:00 AM with the Reverend Taylor officiating. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Dan's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 7, 2019
