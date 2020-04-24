|
Daniel L. Jeski, 58, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Linda (Michaud) Jeski died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. He was born in Manchester, CT, on January 30, 1962, the son of Sandra (Chicky) Jeski and the late Louis J. Jeski Jr. Daniel grew up in South Windsor and was a graduate of Cheney Technical High School in 1980 with a degree in Electrical studies. He continued his studies and became a licensed electrician. He was currently employed as a Project Manager by Suffolk Construction. Daniel worked on large construction projects all over the country and had just finished a project with Encore Casino in Boston, Mass. He was a hard worker and loved his career. He enjoyed spending time away with his family in Myrtle Beach. An avid sports fan he enjoyed the Boston Red Sox, Bruins and playing golf. He also enjoyed taking a ride in his Corvette, craft beers and bourbon. Throughout the years he volunteered and gave back to the South Windsor community through his service on the South Windsor Town Council, South Windsor Public Building Commission and on the South Windsor Planning and Zoning Board. Along with his mother Sandra and his wife of over 18 years, Linda, he leaves his children, Melissa Reed and her husband Adam of South Windsor, Daniel L. Jeski Jr., and his wife Michele of NY, Shelley Kranz of MA, and Jennifer Kranz of South Windsor; his brothers, Kenneth Jeski and his wife Kathy of South Windsor, and Timothy Jeski of Newington; his sister, Krista Jeski of KY; and his grandchildren, Jackson, Avery, and Cooper Reed, Logan and Lilia Jeski, and Dexter Kranz. Funeral services and burial will be private at Wapping Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the South Windsor Food & Fuel Bank, c/o South Windsor Community Center, 150 Nevers Rd., South Windsor, CT 06074. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 24, 2020