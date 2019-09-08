Home

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
1950 - 2019
Daniel Marquis Obituary
Daniel Marquis, 69, of Vernon, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. He was born in Frenchville, ME, on January 27, 1950, the son to the late Roland and Gilmay (Picard) Marquis. He was raised in Somers and Enfield. He graduated from Enfield High School in 1968 and went on to further his studies at Central Connecticut State University. For 33 years, Dan proudly worked as the executive director of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, where he met countless people he was able to call friends. Dan was an avid outdoorsman. He was passionate about fly fishing since the young age of 14. The sport brought him many close friends and the opportunity for travel, fishing in places such as Alaska, Montana, Utah, Colorado, Labrador and virtually the entire East Coast. He loved salt water fly fishing, especially at Exuma, Cape Cod, Long Island Sound, and the Vineyards. However, his favorite spot was Harker's Island, NC, which he regards to be his 'epic trip.' Daniel is survived by his son David Marquis and his wife, Penny of Willington; two grandsons, Jacob Marquis and his girlfriend, Ashley Flaum and Joshua Marquis; his former wife, Diane Cosma-Marquis; and many close friends. Dan was predeceased by a stepson, Keith Thibodeau. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield, CT 06082. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the funeral home, followed by burial at St. Bernard Cemetery. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 8, 2019
