Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Daniel Muir Obituary
Daniel (Danny) J. Muir, died Wednesday, Oct 9, 2019. Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late John and Nancy (Shoro). He lived in Newington and spent his summers in Point of Woods, Old Lyme. He was the owner and operator of Muir Envelope and merged with Dupi Envelope where he continued to work for many years. He was an avid fisherman and a member of the Moose Palm Harbor FL Lodge 433. He was an unfailing positive once in a lifetime amazing person who touched so many people. Danny is survived by his wife, Angela (Farone) two nephews that he played a special fatherly role Alex (Nicole) and Austin (Corina), a sister Sandra (Mitch) Murray, Nieces Megan and Krystina, sister in law Andrea (Barry), special buddy Xander, Cousins Marylou, Livio, Alicia, Nicole, Greg & Doug Guyer and many loved ones. Danny was also predeceased by his brother Andrew. Visiting hours will be Thursday, Oct. 17 from 5-7 with a Prayer Service at 7 pm at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain, Burial will be private. A rite of passage will be held Sunday, Oct. 20, 2 pm at the New Britain Elks 957. To send a condolence please visit, www.FarrellFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 15, 2019
