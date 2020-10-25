1/1
Daniel P. Dumond
Dumond, 61, of Manchester, passed away suddenly at his home in East Hartford. Dan was the son of Gerald Dumond and Clara "Jeanne" (Caron) Dumond, of Manchester. Dan is survived by his 2 adult children & grandson. His daughter Brianna Dumond, fiancé Forrest Dix & son Broadie of Winslow, ME and Dan's son Justin Dumond of Augusta, ME. There will be no calling hours but will be a Celebration of Life Saturday Nov. 7th from 12-3 at Shea's American Grill, 103 Tolland Tpke, Manchester. Sympathy cards can be sent to Brianna Dumond, PO Box 1646, Waterville, ME 04903

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Shea's American Grill
