Dumond, 61, of Manchester, passed away suddenly at his home in East Hartford. Dan was the son of Gerald Dumond and Clara "Jeanne" (Caron) Dumond, of Manchester. Dan is survived by his 2 adult children & grandson. His daughter Brianna Dumond, fiancé Forrest Dix & son Broadie of Winslow, ME and Dan's son Justin Dumond of Augusta, ME. There will be no calling hours but will be a Celebration of Life Saturday Nov. 7th from 12-3 at Shea's American Grill, 103 Tolland Tpke, Manchester. Sympathy cards can be sent to Brianna Dumond, PO Box 1646, Waterville, ME 04903
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 25, 2020.