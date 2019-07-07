Daniel P. O'Sullivan,73, of Coventry, passed away unexpectedly, on June 30, 2019. He was born in Hartford, March 30, 1946 to the late Florence and Annie Kate (O'Hara) O'Sullivan. He was raised in East Hartford and lived the last 41 years in Coventry with his daughter and grandsons. He worked for the Sheet Metal Union, Local 40 until he retired in 2003 after his stroke. He is known for his love and knowledge of golf, quiet strength and generous nature. He enjoyed taking trips with his best friend Bill and looked forward to their weekly Sunday visits. Most of all he enjoyed living and being with his grandsons every day for the past 10 years. Besides his parents Danny is predeceased by his son Sean, his grandchildren Christopher and Jordan Shackway, his brothers Roger and Shamus and his former wife Regina. He is survived by his daughter Kelly O'Sullivan; his grandsons Sean and Joshua, whom he loved more than anything in this world. He also leaves behind his sisters, Ann Marie MacKinnon and husband, Glen, Geraldine Martin, Peggy Peruccio and husband, Michael; and many loved ones including cousins, nieces, and nephews and many lifelong friends, most especially Bill Zenko for his unwavering support and friendship for over 40 years. Relatives and friends may join the family from 1 – 3 pm on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road, Tolland. A Funeral Home Service will take place at 3:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will follow. In lieu of flowers donations to help with his grandson's futures may be made to United Bank, Kelly O'Sullivan, Account Number: 40001400290, 1671 Boston Turnpike, Coventry, CT. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019