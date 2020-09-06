Daniel P. Young, 81, of Rocky Hill, Conn. died on August 31, 2020. He was born July 8, 1939 in Pittsfield, Mass., and was the son of the late James A. Young and Rita (Knapp) Young. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts (Amherst) School of Civil Engineering and was a retiree of the Connecticut Department of Transportation. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mrs. Francie Houston. Besides his wife, his is survived by his children, Jay Young and his wife Denise, Greg Young and his wife Leigh-Anne and Kim Kamins and her husband Jay; his step-children, Betsy Houston-Rice and her husband Steve, Bobby Houston and his wife Lori and Kathy Houston. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; his brother, Orrey Young and his wife Pam; his sister-in-law Pat Towne and her husband Kevin; and his sister-in-law Nancy Young. He was predeceased by his son, Gary Young and his brother, James Young.Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, Newington, Conn. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield, was entrusted.



