Daniel "Danny" Patrick DaMotta, 58, of Willimantic, CT passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Daniel T. and Pauline (Interlandi) DaMotta. He grew up in Hartford, moving to Middletown as a teenager where he graduated from Middletown High. He was a welder by trade, however, took great pride in being a self-taught jack of all trades. There was nothing he could not learn to fix. He loved the outdoors always going fishing before his workday began. His weekends were set aside to be spent with his granddaughter Isabella whom he shared a strong connection with. He will be greatly missed and always close to the hearts of his two children Bethany Caraballo and Daniel DaMotta; their mother Synthia (Gilson) DaMotta; his brother Paul DaMotta; 6 grandkids John-Patrick Rivera Jr., Brooklyn, and Italy Caraballo, Isabella, Zander, and Daniel DaMotta; several nephews; a niece; aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends. Danny was predeceased by his sister Frances P. DaMotta Brown. There will be no services at this time. To sign an online guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com