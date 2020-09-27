1/
Daniel Patrick DaMotta
Daniel "Danny" Patrick DaMotta, 58, of Willimantic, CT passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Daniel T. and Pauline (Interlandi) DaMotta. He grew up in Hartford, moving to Middletown as a teenager where he graduated from Middletown High. He was a welder by trade, however, took great pride in being a self-taught jack of all trades. There was nothing he could not learn to fix. He loved the outdoors always going fishing before his workday began. His weekends were set aside to be spent with his granddaughter Isabella whom he shared a strong connection with. He will be greatly missed and always close to the hearts of his two children Bethany Caraballo and Daniel DaMotta; his sister Connie Raymond, brother Paul DaMotta; 6 grandkids John-Patrick Rivera Jr., Brooklyn, and Italy Caraballo, Isabella, Zander, and Daniel DaMotta; several nephews; a niece; aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends. Danny was predeceased by his sister Frances P. DaMotta Brown. There will be no services at this time. To sign an online guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 27, 2020.
September 27, 2020
I’m truly saddened at the passing of my cousin Danny. Our families have many good memories of younger times together during the 60s and 70s growing up on Franklin Ave. in Hartford.
But most of all there were all the good times spent at Old Colony beach in cottages built in the 1930s, and 40s by both our grandfathers Sam Interlandi and Salvatore Gibilisco.
My sympathies and prayers go out to all his family, his children, grandchildren and many friends. May God pour out much grace to all of you in your time of need.

God Bless,

Rick and Sue Gibilisco and family.

Rick Gibilisco
Family
September 26, 2020
My Heart Hurts for My Children, I'm so sorry about Daddy but, he's home with Grandpa ,Grandma and Auntie Frani.
He will always be a part of you and in your hearts forever.
RIP Danny,
Syndi
Family
