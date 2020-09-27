I’m truly saddened at the passing of my cousin Danny. Our families have many good memories of younger times together during the 60s and 70s growing up on Franklin Ave. in Hartford.

But most of all there were all the good times spent at Old Colony beach in cottages built in the 1930s, and 40s by both our grandfathers Sam Interlandi and Salvatore Gibilisco.

My sympathies and prayers go out to all his family, his children, grandchildren and many friends. May God pour out much grace to all of you in your time of need.



God Bless,



Rick and Sue Gibilisco and family.





Rick Gibilisco

Family