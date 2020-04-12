|
|
Daniel Steve Marquis, 55, of Burlington, beloved husband, father, brother and friend, left us unexpectedly and far too soon on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. He was the husband of Michelle (Scarfe) Marquis, with whom he shared over 30 years of love, laughter and life adventures. Born and raised in Hartford, he was the son of the late Alberie and Anita (Lizotte) Marquis. He was a graduate of A.I Prince Tech where he began to build his future career as an electrician. He used his newly learned skills as he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Seabees. A man of hard work ethics and dedication, he was employed for 15 years as an electrician and project manager for Ferguson Electric, before fulfilling his lifelong dream of entrepreneurship. He and his business partner, Mark Lewis, created Industrial Electric and Construction in 2004, which they grew into the successful business venture that it is today. Well respected by his peers and employees, his knowledge, patience, and fairness amongst his team were unparalleled. He was more humble than proud and relished in sharing his accomplishments with his family. For several years, Friday nights were spent with his family and friends at Stafford Motor Speedway cheering on his business partner in their IEC sponsored racecar. He decompressed from work by watching movies, going boating and relaxing on the ocean, and enjoying a fine cigar at home, surrounded by his family and four-legged companion, Arnold. Remembered for his selflessness, generosity and sense of humor, he will be missed beyond measure by the many lives he touched. In addition to his wife, Michelle, he leaves his son, Michael J. Marquis; and his sister, Nancy Marquis. He will also be missed by his father and mother-in-law, Sebastian and Norma Scarfe; his sister-in-law, Cathy Pedemonti; his brother-in-law, Mark Pedemonti; his niece Francesca Pedemonti; his nephews John and Dominic Pedemonti; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends, clients and business associates. Dan may be remembered with contributions to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org or the at A celebration of Dan's life will be held and announced at a later date when all are able to gather together. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their appreciation to the Marquis family for their trust. For future service information and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020