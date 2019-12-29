Home

Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
More Obituaries for Daniel Tommasi
Daniel T. Tommasi


1953 - 2019
Daniel T. Tommasi Obituary
Daniel T. Tommasi, 66, of Wethersfield, entered into Eternal Rest on Friday, December 27, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on December 20, 1953, in Hartford, the loving son to the late Joseph Tommasi and Lillian Kroll. Daniel enjoyed a long career as a truck driver. He belonged to the Windsor Locks Lions Club, and enjoyed the outdoors and camping. Daniel was an avid fan of NASCAR, and the Dallas Cowboys, and found great joy in visiting with friends. The light of his life were his grandchildren and cherishing the times he spent with them. Daniel is survived by a daughter, Amanda Tommasi and her fiancé, Kris Caliskan of Glastonbury, and their children, Jaxon and Lyla Caliskan; a brother, Michael Tommasi of New Britain; and many extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Albert Tommasi. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 5-7 pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring Street, Windsor Locks, CT 06096. Donations in memory of Daniel may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To leave online condolences please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 29, 2019
