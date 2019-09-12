Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489

Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489

Daniel T. Zaccagnino


1946 - 2019
Daniel T. Zaccagnino Obituary
Daniel T. Zaccagnino, 73 of Southington passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home. He was born July 20, 1946 in Hartford, the son of the late Daniel T. and Mary (Pickett) Zaccagnino Sr. Daniel is survived by a son, Brian Zaccagnino of Southington and Lauren Zaccagnino and husband Mackie Sanchez of Queens, NY; a brother, Robert Zaccagnino of Fairfield, a granddaughter Sasha Wiellette and two nieces, Jessica and Melissa Zaccagnino. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, 12 noon at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-12 p.m. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 12, 2019
