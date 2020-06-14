Daniel Talotta, 34, of Plainville, passed away on Tuesday, June 9th 2020. Born in New Britain, he was the beloved son of Maria (Acca) Talotta and the late Dominic Talotta. He worked for the Mozzicato Company in Plainville where he had many close friends. He loved to interact with people and was always the life of the party. Daniel was the Drum Major in high school and was very musically talented, having no trouble learning any instrument he would pick up. He loved to cook and spend time by the ocean, especially snapper blue fishing with his beloved niece and nephew who affectionately referred to him as "funcle" (fun uncle). Daniel was a loving, happy, affectionate man who will be dearly missed by all who loved him. He was the loving father to his cherished dog Gisele whose love and companionship brought him much joy. Daniel's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Hospital of Central CT as well as the Burritt Hill Funeral Home for their compassion and care. In addition to his loving mother Maria, he leaves his brother Joseph Talotta of New Britain; his sister, Amanda Lockard and her husband Jarrett of Kansas; his nephew Quinton and his niece Maya. He also leaves his nonna, Pina Acca of Plainville, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends who loved him dearly. Daniel's funeral services were held privately at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St. New Britain, CT. Memorial contributions in Daniel's name may be directed to The CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd. Newington, CT 06111, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.