Daniel Talotta
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Talotta, 34, of Plainville, passed away on Tuesday, June 9th 2020. Born in New Britain, he was the beloved son of Maria (Acca) Talotta and the late Dominic Talotta. He worked for the Mozzicato Company in Plainville where he had many close friends. He loved to interact with people and was always the life of the party. Daniel was the Drum Major in high school and was very musically talented, having no trouble learning any instrument he would pick up. He loved to cook and spend time by the ocean, especially snapper blue fishing with his beloved niece and nephew who affectionately referred to him as "funcle" (fun uncle). Daniel was a loving, happy, affectionate man who will be dearly missed by all who loved him. He was the loving father to his cherished dog Gisele whose love and companionship brought him much joy. Daniel's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Hospital of Central CT as well as the Burritt Hill Funeral Home for their compassion and care. In addition to his loving mother Maria, he leaves his brother Joseph Talotta of New Britain; his sister, Amanda Lockard and her husband Jarrett of Kansas; his nephew Quinton and his niece Maya. He also leaves his nonna, Pina Acca of Plainville, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends who loved him dearly. Daniel's funeral services were held privately at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St. New Britain, CT. Memorial contributions in Daniel's name may be directed to The CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd. Newington, CT 06111, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved