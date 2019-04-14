Daniel J. Weston 84 of Ocala, passed on April 12, 2019 at Hawthorne Village. He was born on September 26, 1934 to Barrett Weston and Katherine Gorham Weston. Daniel is preceded by his parents and two brothers David Weston (Isolde) and Robert Weston (Linda). Daniel is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years Shirley Weston, daughter Leslie Weston, son Mark Weston (Kim); step-mother Ruth Weston, brother Bruce Weston (Polly); sister Karen Gazzillo (Tony); brother Barry Weston (Barbara); sister Terry Roach ( Rick); sister Sue Smith (Richard); brother Tom Weston (Jan); and nieces and nephews. He was a project and industrial engineer for several manufacturing companies in Connecticut and New York, and a past member of the Lions Club. He was a veteran of the Air National Guard of Connecticut and The Reserve Of The United States Air Force. Daniel enjoyed golfing, baseball, and bowling. There will be a celebration of life on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Roberts Bruce Chapel West at 3:00 P.M. and a gathering for friends and family from 2:00 to 3:00 P.M. 6241 SW SR 200 Ocala, Fl. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations to Hospice of Marion County be made in Daniel's memory. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary