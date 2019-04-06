Home

Danuta age 82 was called home on Wednesday, December 19th, 2018 at her home in Wethersfield. She was born, September 23, 1936 in Poland to Wladyslaw and Natalia Michalak. She married Arystydes Krochmalski and raised two daughters, Dorota and Izabela. She worked as a telephone operator, had lots of great friends that she loved to entertain. She enjoyed traveling and was a very active member of the church. She will be buried in Poland. A memory service will be held at Corpus Christie Church in Wethersfield on Wednesday April 17, 2018 at 5:30pm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 6, 2019
