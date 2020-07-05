Danute Lilija Grajauskas (nee Giedraitis), age 86, passed away on June 18, 2020 in Windham, CT. Danute, aka Diane was born in Kaunas, Lithuania, but because of WWII her family left the country in 1944 to escape communism. She lived in the American zone of Germany until emigrating to the U.S. in 1949, where her family settled in New Britain, CT. She graduated from high school and then from Annhurst College, with a bachelor's degree in business. She is predeceased by her former husband Romas Grajauskas, her sister Irene Kubilius and her nephew, Edmund, who passed away in Idaho in 2017. Diane leaves behind her older brother Algis Giedraitis in Idaho and her younger brother Dr. Roland Giedraitis in Los Angeles and his children Andrea, Teresa and Vincent. Left in mourning are her sister's children, niece, Vikki Kubilius Fortier and her nephews Paul, Adam, Peter and John Kubilius and many friends. Especially Vikki and Paul who were instrumental in caring for her in her last years. Danute herself did not have children, but she was a happy, sociable person. An avid reader, it was always a pleasure to converse with her. She was active in affairs of the Hartford Lithuanian Community. She has left us, but for those who love her, she is still with us. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to, Sisters of Immaculate Conception Convent. Burial will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Sisters of Immaculate Conception Convent, 600 Liberty Highway in Putnam, CT. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com