1/1
Danute Lilija Grajauskas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Danute's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danute Lilija Grajauskas (nee Giedraitis), age 86, passed away on June 18, 2020 in Windham, CT. Danute, aka Diane was born in Kaunas, Lithuania, but because of WWII her family left the country in 1944 to escape communism. She lived in the American zone of Germany until emigrating to the U.S. in 1949, where her family settled in New Britain, CT. She graduated from high school and then from Annhurst College, with a bachelor's degree in business. She is predeceased by her former husband Romas Grajauskas, her sister Irene Kubilius and her nephew, Edmund, who passed away in Idaho in 2017. Diane leaves behind her older brother Algis Giedraitis in Idaho and her younger brother Dr. Roland Giedraitis in Los Angeles and his children Andrea, Teresa and Vincent. Left in mourning are her sister's children, niece, Vikki Kubilius Fortier and her nephews Paul, Adam, Peter and John Kubilius and many friends. Especially Vikki and Paul who were instrumental in caring for her in her last years. Danute herself did not have children, but she was a happy, sociable person. An avid reader, it was always a pleasure to converse with her. She was active in affairs of the Hartford Lithuanian Community. She has left us, but for those who love her, she is still with us. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to, Sisters of Immaculate Conception Convent. Burial will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Sisters of Immaculate Conception Convent, 600 Liberty Highway in Putnam, CT. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Burial
11:30 AM
Sisters of Immaculate Conception Convent
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-2211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved