Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
The Lodge
130 Deerfield Rd,
Windsor, CT
Daphne Falconer Obituary
Daphne L. Falconer, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on January,10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Horace and Margherita (Mansfield) Davidson. Precious memories are left to her devoted husband, Recardo; children, Mahogany, Odessa; special niece and nephew Rashada and Roy. Celebration of life service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at The Lodge,130 Deerfield Rd, Windsor. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 am with visitation prior to at 10:00 am. For online condolences, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 18, 2020
