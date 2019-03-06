Daphne Mae (Gould) Gagnon, 86, beloved wife of 47 years to the late Pierre "Peter" Gagnon (2000), passed away very peacefully on Thursday, February 28 at her home under the care of her loving family. Born in Freeport, ME she was the daughter of the late Albert Gould and Margaret (Murray) Gould Pratt. She lived in Ellington for many years before moving to South Windsor three years ago. She is survived by her four daughters, Gail and Dennis Finger of Forney, TX, Sandra and Jack Poirier, Darlene and Michael Dewey, and Karen Fitzin all of Vernon; sixteen grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandson. From a family of ten children, she is survived by three sisters, Clara Muller of FL, Ulla Stowell of ME, Velma Gagne of NH and a brother, Robert Gould of OK. She was predeceased by her brother Albert, and four sisters, Eleanor, Evelyn, Adelaide, and Irma. Daphne was a great example of a virtuous woman. She inspired and touched many others through the life she lived. We were truly blessed with the best. Her family will receive friends for calling hours on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2 – 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Saturday, March 9th at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Luke Church, 141 Maple Street (Route 140), Ellington. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I – 91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or to the , P. O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary