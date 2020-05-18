Daphne Mae Giampietro
1924 - 2020
Daphne Mae (Phillips) Giampietro, 95, died May 13, 2020 in Torrington CT. Born in upstate New York on November 21, 1924, she was predeceased by parents Gordon and Laura Phillips, husband Alexander Giampietro, sister Edith Schmidt, brothers Lewis, Dudley and Gordon Phillips, and daughter Laura (Sister Perpetua) Giampietro, OSB. She leaves behind 10 children, Matilda Giampietro, Isabelle (George) Zifcak, Joseph (Sharon) Giampietro, Mary (Larry) DuLude, Frances Giampietro, Martha Giampietro, Charles (Rosellyn) Giampietro, Father Anthony Giampietro, CSB, Teresa (Mickey) Wells, and Gordon (Mia) Giampietro, as well as 29 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren. Services arranged by Thurston Rowe Funeral Home (www.ThurstonRoweFuneralHome.com) Viewing Tuesday May 19, 2020, 4:00-6:00 pm (Covid-19 safety measures to be overseen by the funeral home). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Abbey of Regina Laudis in honor of her daughter Sister Perpetua.

Published in Hartford Courant from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Thurston Rowe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
