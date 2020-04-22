|
Darby Kay Turner Muia left this earthly realm on Sunday, April 19, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was 48 years old. It would be wrong to say that Darby lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined to be there for her family. When anyone else would have broken, Darby stayed strong. Darby is survived by her husband Michael and their three children, Katelyn, Samantha and Jack Muia. Her parents Robert and Darlyn Turner of Somers, CT, her sister Dyan Turner Beaton and husband Michael of Mansfield, CT, her brother Darrell Turner of Stafford, CT. In laws John and Sandra Muia of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., sisters in law Shari Muia Greco and husband Garry of Farmington, CT, and Dina Muia Pasakaluk and husband Ryan of Hobe Sound, Fla and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. (Justin and Camryn Beaton, Nicolas and Mia Greco, Miko Pasakaluk). Darby grew up in Somers, CT, attended Somers High School and then graduated from Bryant University, RI in 1993 with a degree in Accounting. She worked for Cigna in Bloomfield for the past 21 years, as a Financial Analyst. In 1999, Darby and Michael moved to Coventry, CT where they have been raising their family. Darby was involved in all aspects of her children's lives, volunteering at school, watching her daughters dance and cheering her children on at softball, baseball and soccer games. Darby also loved anything Disney. She was a fabulous cake decorator, devoted and caring wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. A memorial service and celebration for Darby with family and friends will be held at a later date. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in St. Bernard Cemetery, Enfield, CT. To leave an online condolence message go to: www.brownememorialchapels.com. Browne Memorial Chapels has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 22, 2020