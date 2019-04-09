Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Resources
More Obituaries for Daria Lombardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daria Lombardo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daria Lombardo Obituary
Daria (Bianchi) Lombardo, 96, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Sam Lombardo.She was born on Feb.26, 1923, in the province of Morbegno, Italy, the daughter of the late Jack and Theresa (Alberti) Bianchi. Prior to her retirement she had worked in the office at Fafnir Bearing Co. in New Britain. She is survived by her daughters, Joyce Chester and husband Thomas of Deland, FL and Doris Frisina and husband Marc of Southington, a sister Norma Stewart of New Hampshire and grandchildren Shaunna Marquis and husband Christopher and Dawn Kalanquin and husband Joseph, great grand-daughter Kora Marquis as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.Memorial calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 9-10 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd. Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with arrangements.For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now