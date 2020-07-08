Darien Lee Johanson passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving son, Kristian Johanson, at the age of 75, on Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Savannah, GA. Darien (affectionately known as "Chip" or "Chippy" to family members) spent all of her childhood years in Newington, CT, where she graduated from Newington High School and eventually went on to earn her B.A. Degree at the University of Miami. She reminisced often about good times with childhood friends, especially several close girlfriends with whom she formed a "secret" club called the "Striped Cats." Besides her son, Kristian of Chicago, IL, she leaves her brother, Randall Koladis and his wife, Rebecca Koladis, of Hartford; her sister, Lorna Bonauito, of Newington, CT; her daughter-in-law, Misty Johanson, of Chicago, IL; two grandchildren, Nickolaus and Chloe Johanson, of Chicago, IL; and six nieces and nephews: Dean Bonauito of Greenwich, RI, Michael Bonauito of Newington, CT, Todd Bonauito, of Middletown, CT, Rachel Koladis of Hartford, CT; Joshua Koladis of Hartford, CT, and Sarah Koladis of East Hampton, CT. Darien is the daughter of Nicholas and Zenia Koladis (both deceased) of Newington, CT. Upon graduation from University of Miami, Darien relocated with her family to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, where she raised her son, Kristian, and joyfully dedicated many years of her life teaching elementary school children at the Saints Peter and Paul School. She also taught gifted and talented children at the nearby "Nisky" (Ulla Muller School) in Charlotte Amalie. Darien enthusiastically embraced her new island surroundings where she thoroughly enjoyed many exciting adventures before returning to the states, where she lived for brief periods in Hawaii, Georgia, Illinois, and Connecticut. Darien was an avid reader, author of a travel book about Tortola, BVI, and an accomplished chef who loved her family deeply, and who she spent much of her later life assisting with helping raise her two grandchildren, Nickolaus and Chloe. Her favorite novel was Gone with the Wind, which she read and re-read many times over, and which helped foster her lifelong love of southern culture and romance of the South. "Chip" was an inveterate entertainer and cooking was her passion. She attended classes at the French Cordon Bleu School of Cooking and won many cooking contests. She loved nothing better than helping host a family dinner; her stuffed mushrooms were a favorite that will be missed, as will her frequent references to "the bewitching hour when the table stood ready and set and candles were lit just at the moment the dinner guests arrived." Mother-author-teacher-chef, Darien was a kind and giving person who asked little for herself, and who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Darien was a former member of the All Saints Orthodox Church in Hartford, CT. "Memory Eternal"



