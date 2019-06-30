Home

All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Hopewell Baptist Church
280 Windsor Ave
Windsor, CT
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Hopewell Baptist Church
280 Windsor Ave
Windsor, CT
1960 - 2019
Darlene Hill Obituary
Darlene "Doll" Hill (59) of Hartford, CT departed this life Monday, June 24, 2019. Born April 1, 1960 in Friendship, TN to Hattie Mae (Hill) Gray and the Late Jimmie Edwards. At a young age she moved to Hartford and attended Hartford Public Schools graduating from Weaver High School "Class of 1978" Darlene furthered her education at North Carolina A & T State University with a Bachelor of Science degree. She was employed at United Technologies for 25 years and was currently employed at Eppendorf of Enfield, CT until her passing.Darlene was a faithful and dedicated member of Hopewell Baptist Church of Windsor CT serving on various ministries, Trustee Board, Concert Choir, Usher Board and a strong supporter of other church activities. Darlene exemplified the true spirit of Christ; always giving and doing for others. She had a positive impact on every person's life she came in contact with. She was a living Angel. Her early passion was playing basketball and being part of the infamous team "The Graduates" Darlene loved her Alma mater NC A & T. She was a true Aggie looking forward to that annual road trip to Homecoming; never missing a single one "AGGIE PRIDE" Darlene leaves to mourn her passing her mother Hattie M Gray and stepfather Rev James M Gray of Hartford, sister Phyllis Hill (Stephen Motley) of Bloomfield, CT and brother Shawn Hill of Hartford. Her one and only nephew, the love of her life Dylan Shane "Mookie Mook" Motley of Bloomfield. Homegoing service will be held Monday July 1, 2019 at 11:00am with calling hours at 10:00am at Hopewell Baptist Church, 280 Windsor Ave, Windsor, CT 06095. Rev David L Massey, Pastor. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery, Hartford. Final arrangements entrusted to All Faith Memorial Chapel, South Windsor CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019
