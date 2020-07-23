1/1
Darlene Marie Googe
Darlene Marie (Nelson) Googe, 53, of East Hartford, beloved wife of Alex Googe died Friday, July 17, 2020 at Hartford Hospital, surrounded by her family. She and Alex shared 13 blissful years. In addition to her husband she is survived by two daughters, Danielle Burns and Samantha Burns; one granddaughter, Olivia Olden; three brothers, Richard Nelson, MA, Donald (Meg) Nelson, Enfield, and Dean (Michelle) Nelson, NC; four sisters, Debbie (Sal) Mangiafico, FL, Donna Nelson, FL, Diane Nelson, Somers, and Doreen Nelson, Enfield; a very special beloved cousin and friend Linda (Brooks) Szklarz; a niece, Michelle Hanson, who were caregivers during her illness and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Darlene was predeceased by her mother, Elizabeth (Trombly) Nelson and a brother, Dale Nelson. A Celebration of Her Life will take place on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 9:00AM-10:00AM and Interment at CT State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT 06457. In lieu of flowers, please honor Darlene's memory by donating to the ALS Assoc, CT Chapter. Visit Webct.alsa.org to learn more and to submit your donation. To view the full obituary and leave a message of comfort for the Googe family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
1 entry
July 20, 2020
I Knew Darlene All Her Life ? My Mother And Her Mom Were Good Friends ! And I Hung Out With Her Sister Debbie And We Went To School Together . Darlene Was A Sweet And Beautiful Person !! Ill Miss Her So Much !!! We Would Have Coffee Together And Talk About All The Old Times And What She Went Threw!! She Will Be Greatly Miss !!! Now Your With Your Mom And Dale In Heaven My Friend !! Always In My Heart ! Love Ya ♥
Ann M Carter
Friend
