Darlene Marie (Nelson) Googe, 53, of East Hartford, beloved wife of Alex Googe died Friday, July 17, 2020 at Hartford Hospital, surrounded by her family. She and Alex shared 13 blissful years. In addition to her husband she is survived by two daughters, Danielle Burns and Samantha Burns; one granddaughter, Olivia Olden; three brothers, Richard Nelson, MA, Donald (Meg) Nelson, Enfield, and Dean (Michelle) Nelson, NC; four sisters, Debbie (Sal) Mangiafico, FL, Donna Nelson, FL, Diane Nelson, Somers, and Doreen Nelson, Enfield; a very special beloved cousin and friend Linda (Brooks) Szklarz; a niece, Michelle Hanson, who were caregivers during her illness and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Darlene was predeceased by her mother, Elizabeth (Trombly) Nelson and a brother, Dale Nelson. A Celebration of Her Life will take place on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 9:00AM-10:00AM and Interment at CT State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT 06457. In lieu of flowers, please honor Darlene's memory by donating to the ALS Assoc, CT Chapter. Visit Webct.alsa.org
to learn more and to submit your donation. To view the full obituary and leave a message of comfort for the Googe family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com