I Knew Darlene All Her Life ? My Mother And Her Mom Were Good Friends ! And I Hung Out With Her Sister Debbie And We Went To School Together . Darlene Was A Sweet And Beautiful Person !! Ill Miss Her So Much !!! We Would Have Coffee Together And Talk About All The Old Times And What She Went Threw!! She Will Be Greatly Miss !!! Now Your With Your Mom And Dale In Heaven My Friend !! Always In My Heart ! Love Ya ♥

Ann M Carter

Friend