Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene McCahill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Marie McCahill


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene Marie McCahill Obituary
Darlene Marie McCahill, age, 63 formerly of East Granby, CT, passed away from us on March 20, 2020 at home with her husband, Steven and her mother-in-law, Dorothy by her side. Darlene was born on January 19, 1957 in Hartford, CT, a daughter of the late Edwin and Shirley Steadman. She was extremely dedicated and a very hard worker. Darlene was liked by everyone who met her. Along with her parents, he predeceased by three brothers Michael, Gary and Billy Steadman. Surviving are her husband of 45 years and the love of her life, Steven McCahill; two brothers Tim (Barbara) Steadman of Engield, CT and Bobby Steadman of Florence, SC; two sisters, Carol Nightingdale of Belmont, NH and Cindy Steadman of Florence, SC; many nieces, nephews and friends; her loyal companion, her dog, Brandi who seams lost without her. A special thanks to the staff of Embrace Hospice especially. Memorial donations in Darlene's name may be made to a cancer . The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Crescent Home Hospice, especially her nurse, Terry and aide, Tony and also to Homestead and Barbara Easlick for their caring and professional help during this stressful time. Sign an online guest book at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -