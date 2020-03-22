|
|
Darlene Marie McCahill, age, 63 formerly of East Granby, CT, passed away from us on March 20, 2020 at home with her husband, Steven and her mother-in-law, Dorothy by her side. Darlene was born on January 19, 1957 in Hartford, CT, a daughter of the late Edwin and Shirley Steadman. She was extremely dedicated and a very hard worker. Darlene was liked by everyone who met her. Along with her parents, he predeceased by three brothers Michael, Gary and Billy Steadman. Surviving are her husband of 45 years and the love of her life, Steven McCahill; two brothers Tim (Barbara) Steadman of Engield, CT and Bobby Steadman of Florence, SC; two sisters, Carol Nightingdale of Belmont, NH and Cindy Steadman of Florence, SC; many nieces, nephews and friends; her loyal companion, her dog, Brandi who seams lost without her. A special thanks to the staff of Embrace Hospice especially. Memorial donations in Darlene's name may be made to a cancer . The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Crescent Home Hospice, especially her nurse, Terry and aide, Tony and also to Homestead and Barbara Easlick for their caring and professional help during this stressful time. Sign an online guest book at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020