Darlene V. Glass
Darlene Glass (Hicks), 63, departed this life on Sunday, October 18th at her home in Windsor, CT. Darlene had a smile that could light up a room. She was the life of the party, dancing with everyone on the floor. That is, when she got there…she was not known for being on time! Darlene was born in Richmond, VA; the youngest child of Annie Delois "Lois" Hicks and Herbert Hicks, Sr. As a child, the family moved to Hartford and she graduated from Hartford Public High School, where she would meet her husband of 42 years Jascian Glass. After attending Grahm Junior College in Boston, MA, she moved back home and married her true love. For many years, Darlene worked for CREC's Soundbridge program. "Mrs. Glass" loved and doted on her students. Everyone loved her warm, playful personality. She also worked for many years at Connecticut National Bank. Darlene is survived by her loving husband Jascian; two children Jascian H. Glass (Janice), and Tianna Glass-Tripp (Charmagne); four siblings, Herbert H. Hicks, Jr., Horace Hicks (Jan), Deborah Hicks, and Dorene Hicks; mother-in-law Love Glass; brothers and sisters-in-law Dennis Glass (Mary), Darnell Glass, Romeo Glass, Tunnie Glass (Debra), Arleen Glass, and Ray O. Glass (Alicia); as well as her beloved cousins, extended family, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She joins her parents, Annie and Herbert; and her nephews Kevin Hicks and Michael Hicks. In keeping with her wishes, the family is planning a joyful celebration of life when the weather warms.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 25, 2020.
October 24, 2020
I saw “Mrs. Glass” work with elementary aged children with hearing loss Every Day for years, as her colleague. She believed in them and gave unlimited support to all. She will be remembered forever as a teacher the children loved without measure, and a friend who could light up a room with her friendliness and kindness. We miss her already. She is in a better place now but I am grateful to have known her.
Carl DeStefanis
Coworker
October 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person and classmate. She was always upbeat and pleasant - R.I.P. HPHS class of 1979.
Letrenia (Powell) Williams
Classmate
October 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Miss Marion (Jeanette) Osman
Friend
October 23, 2020
Darlene a beauty inside and out. We had the good fortune of being neighbors and friends. So many good times and happy memories. Your passing still doesnt seem possible. We grieve with your loved ones. God speed beautiful lady.
Teresa & Jeff Ouellette
Friend
