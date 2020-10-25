Darlene Glass (Hicks), 63, departed this life on Sunday, October 18th at her home in Windsor, CT. Darlene had a smile that could light up a room. She was the life of the party, dancing with everyone on the floor. That is, when she got there…she was not known for being on time! Darlene was born in Richmond, VA; the youngest child of Annie Delois "Lois" Hicks and Herbert Hicks, Sr. As a child, the family moved to Hartford and she graduated from Hartford Public High School, where she would meet her husband of 42 years Jascian Glass. After attending Grahm Junior College in Boston, MA, she moved back home and married her true love. For many years, Darlene worked for CREC's Soundbridge program. "Mrs. Glass" loved and doted on her students. Everyone loved her warm, playful personality. She also worked for many years at Connecticut National Bank. Darlene is survived by her loving husband Jascian; two children Jascian H. Glass (Janice), and Tianna Glass-Tripp (Charmagne); four siblings, Herbert H. Hicks, Jr., Horace Hicks (Jan), Deborah Hicks, and Dorene Hicks; mother-in-law Love Glass; brothers and sisters-in-law Dennis Glass (Mary), Darnell Glass, Romeo Glass, Tunnie Glass (Debra), Arleen Glass, and Ray O. Glass (Alicia); as well as her beloved cousins, extended family, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She joins her parents, Annie and Herbert; and her nephews Kevin Hicks and Michael Hicks. In keeping with her wishes, the family is planning a joyful celebration of life when the weather warms.



