Darrel James Croot died July 1, 2020 at the Caleb Hitchcock Health Care Center in Bloomfield, Connecticut at the age of 91. Darrel was born and raised in Sioux City, Iowa and was the only child of Earl and Mabel (Salsness) Croot. Darrel worked his way through college and graduate school at the University of Iowa, receiving a Master's in mathematics. After graduation, he moved to the Hartford area to take a job as an actuary with Connecticut General (now CIGNA). Shortly after moving, he met his future wife, Helen Hamilton, and they moved to Granby, Connecticut, where they started their family and made many lifelong friends. Darrel eventually took a job as a consulting actuary in New York at A.S. Hansen, which later became part of William M. Mercer, a subsidiary of Marsh McLennan. Darrel was a member of the Society of Actuaries, and his clients of many years included Albany International and Pepsico. The family relocated to Stamford, where Darrel and Helen lived for more than 40 years until they moved to a retirement community in Bloomfield. An enthusiastic boater, Darrel most recently owned a 42-foot Hatteras. He loved taking weeklong family trips on Long Island Sound and beyond, as well as fishing trips with friends and family. After Darrel's retirement in 1995, he and Helen traveled extensively and spent several months a year in Florida and Vermont. Darrel also spent countless hours tinkering in his workshop and fixing things around the house, sometimes to the chagrin of family members when his attempts were less than successful. Darrel enjoyed hunting, skiing, traveling, telling long stories and mixing cocktails, especially his favorite, a Beefeater Gibson, up. Darrel had a dry sense of humor, as evidenced by some of his old account passwords. He thought highly of Jet Blue and Amazon, whose passwords were "morelegroom" and "goodstuff." He was hopeful about his investment account (makingmoney) but thought less of Delta Airlines (alwayslate) and Amtrak (worldsworst). He saved everything, as his children discovered when they helped their parents move out of their Stamford home. Darrel was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Stamford for more than 40 years and held many leadership positions there. In addition to his wife of 64 years, Darrel is survived by his son, Gary Croot and his wife, Jennifer; his daughter, Andrea Banyas, and her husband, Joseph; his son-in-law, George Newton; and his grandchildren, Emily and Abigail Croot, and Noah, Nicholas and Nathan Banyas. His daughter, Laurie Croot Newton, preceded him in death this past April. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(https://www.stjude.org
). Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements.