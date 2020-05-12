Darren E. Duchaineau
Darren Duchaineau, 56, died on May 10, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on April 7, 1964 in Willimantic, CT, Darren was a custodial worker for Center Elementary school for over 20 years. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, step children, Mary and Ryan Doucette, granddaughter, Madison, and siblings, Pam Day, Jeff and Kim, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, Rod, and parents, Sandra and Ronald.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 12, 2020.
May 12, 2020
I have fond memories of working the crosswords with Darren at lunch time. We were coworkers at Center for years. He fought such a long and courageous battle. Condolences to his family.
Karen Stoudt
Coworker
