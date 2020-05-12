Darren Duchaineau, 56, died on May 10, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on April 7, 1964 in Willimantic, CT, Darren was a custodial worker for Center Elementary school for over 20 years. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, step children, Mary and Ryan Doucette, granddaughter, Madison, and siblings, Pam Day, Jeff and Kim, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, Rod, and parents, Sandra and Ronald.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store