Darryl B. Hupfer of Southborough, MA, husband of Susan (Mehri) Hupfer passed away unexpectedly at home Thursday June 27, 2019. He was born in Hartford in 1955 the son of Jane (Wassberg) Hupfer of West Hartford and the late Merwin Hupfer. Darryl graduated from Conard High School in West Hartford and Northeastern University, magna cum laude, with a BS Degree in Accounting. He began his career as an Auditor at one of the Big 8 accounting firms, worked at Creative Playthings as Chief Financial Officer and eventually was the founder and President of his own business as a financial consultant to small businesses. In addition to his wife and mother, Darryl is survived by his 15 year- old son, Brendan; his sister, Karie Hupfer of West Hartford. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Dr. Parviz Mehri of Newtown; his brothers-in-law, Cyrus Mehri of Washington, D.C. and Darius Mehri of Brooklyn, NY and their families. Darryl was a devoted husband, father, son and brother. He exemplified the qualities of the Eagle Scout Award that he achieved as a young man. He instilled his son Brendan with a love for sports, mentoring him in academics and sports, and was an avid NY Giants and NY Yankees fan. A private graveside service will be held at Newtown Village Cemetery. Honan Funeral Home, Newtown is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 4, 2019