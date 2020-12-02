1/2
Darryl J. Hooks
Darryl J. Hooks, 57, of East Hartford, beloved husband of Iris (Colon) Hooks, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 27, 2020. Darryl and Iris blended a beautiful family together, each from a previous marriage: Tamra (Chimere), Tiffany, Darryl II, Devvon, Isha, Gisella, Jessica and Jose. He also leaves his father, Jesse Hooks; nine grandchildren; sisters, Veronica and Roslynn Hooks; brother, Jernigan (Martila) Hooks; and a host of other relatives and friends. His family will receive friends on Thursday, December 3, 9-10 a.m., with a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m., at the Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will follow, with Military Honors, at CT State Veteran's Cemetery, Middletown. Attendance is limited and masks must be worn. To read the full obituary or attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Lodge Community Chapel
DEC
3
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Lodge Community Chapel
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
I was very sorry to hear about the passing of Darryl. I remember him fondly when we went to Weaver High School.
To John and the rest of the Hooks family, so sorry for your loss. God Bless You
Irene Franklin
Classmate
