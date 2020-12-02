Darryl J. Hooks, 57, of East Hartford, beloved husband of Iris (Colon) Hooks, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 27, 2020. Darryl and Iris blended a beautiful family together, each from a previous marriage: Tamra (Chimere), Tiffany, Darryl II, Devvon, Isha, Gisella, Jessica and Jose. He also leaves his father, Jesse Hooks; nine grandchildren; sisters, Veronica and Roslynn Hooks; brother, Jernigan (Martila) Hooks; and a host of other relatives and friends. His family will receive friends on Thursday, December 3, 9-10 a.m., with a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m., at the Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will follow, with Military Honors, at CT State Veteran's Cemetery, Middletown. Attendance is limited and masks must be worn. To read the full obituary or attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com