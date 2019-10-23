Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daryl Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daryl F. Ross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daryl F. Ross Obituary
Daryl F. Ross, age 68,of Manchester, CT dear partner, father, and grandfather, died unexpectedly at St. Francis Hospital on October 17, 2019. Daryl was born to John F. III and Wilma (Hawes) Ross. He received a B.S. in Psychology from the University of Hartford. His J.D. was from UConn Law School. He practiced law in Meriden and Manchester for over thirty years. In 1972 Daryl married Barbara Ross. Her sudden death in 1989 formed Daryl's unique nurturing and enduring bond with his beloved children. Daryl enjoyed trips to Brimfield, Cape Cod, and Disney World. He and Nana Fran amused and tended to the grandkids regularly. He had strong personal convictions and vigor to assist others in need. Daryl was predeceased by his parents, in-laws, wife, and nephew, D. Christiansen. He is survived by life partner, M. Frances Reese, children Melissa (Matthew) Silberberg and Matthew (Kelly) Ross, and adored grandchildren: Sarah, Briana, Ryan, Emily and Emma. He leaves sisters Rochelle (niece Amy) and Melanie (Terry), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, their spouses and cousins. Daryl leaves "family" in friends of many years. The family thanks staff of St. Francis Cardiac ICU for dedicated effort and compassionate care for Daryl. Donations may be made to Friends of the Manchester Public Library, ? Mary Cheney Library, 586 Main St., Manchester, CT 06040 or MRC (Manchester Running Co.) Track & Field Series, 10 Lori Rd., Bolton, CT 06043 The family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00am-12:30pm on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St. Manchester, CT. A Service of remembrance will begin at 12:30pm. The family hopes that you will come and share a memory of Daryl. Please leave a condolence or sign the online guest book at www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
Download Now