On April 5, 2019 Dave W. Amberg's heart failed and he left us to join his son for the ultimate 19th hole. Although born in Waukegan IL to Irene and Ralph Amberg, he grew up in Monticello, IN where he was introduced to his lifelong passion for golf, cars and Notre Dame football. After receiving a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame in June 1962, he embarked on a lifelong adventure with his bride and soulmate, Antoinette "Chickie" LoPrete that spanned almost 57 years. How does one determine the full measure of a person? By the number of people he touched. The adventure began serving in the US Army for five years where he trained and prepared his company for involvement in the Vietnam War. During his 37 years years at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft Corp., Dave made many life-long friends in the US, Europe, and Asia, who respected him for his fairness, honesty and trustworthiness. He was a man of his word and always the gentleman. Upon retirement, Dave turned to serve in his community, his church and sports. A former president of The Rotary Club of East Hartford, Dave loved the playful camaraderie of his buds, most especially Bob Wood. Because of Rotary's motto of "Service Above Self", Dave enjoyed building homes for 20 years in the Hartford area for Habitat for Humanity. His deep faith was also expressed in his faith community of St. Christopher, East Hartford where he shared his talents working with Homefront, was a lector, served on the Parish Council and sang in the choir. For his many involvements Dave was awarded the St. Joseph Medal from the Archdiocese of Hartford. Dave spent many hours on the golf course and tennis court competing and laughing with friends.To his wife Chickie and his children, Dave was their anchor: daughters, Mercedes McCarthy and husband Richard of Glastonbury, Portia Jean Durbin and husband Christopher of Newton, MA, Lancia Blatchley and husband, Patrick of Hamden, and his son David Amberg, II who predeceased him on March 3, 2019. To his nine grandchildren "Poppy" was Trouble: Sienna, Cole, Lily and Liam Durbin, Austin, Ian, and Colin McCarthy, Malachi and Magdalena Blatchley. He leaves his brother Christopher Amberg and wife Susan of Woodstock, MD and was predeceased by his brother Brian G. Amberg of Sarasota, FL in 2015.Friends may call at St. Christopher Church of St. Edmond Campion Parish, 538 Brewer Street, East Hartford on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9:15 AM to 10:45 AM in the church hall, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebration at 11 AM. Burial with full military honors will follow at Veteran's Memorial Field-Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dave's name may be made to Habitat for Humanity, Hartford Region, P.O Box 1933, Hartford, CT 06144. The D'ESOPO- East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of funeral arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 9, 2019