David Allen Cattanach, 71, loving husband of Marcia Thrall Cattanach, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, passed peacefully on Saturday August 29th, 2020. He was born in Hartford, CT on November 22nd, 1948 to Muriel (Knights) Cattanach and the late Norman A. Cattanach. David was raised in East Hartford and graduated from East Hartford High School in 1968. He was a US Air Force veteran of the Vietnam Era and served in the US Postal Service for 32 years. He was a longtime resident of Wethersfield where he coached youth sports and enjoyed playing town league softball. In retirement, he fulfilled his dream of living in South Carolina. He enjoyed days at the beach, fishing, boating, gardening, and spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his father, Norman Sr., three brothers, Rich, Steve, and Norm, sister Barbara, and sister-in-law Patricia McEvila. Besides his wife of 43 years, he is survived by his sons Keith Cattanach of Woburn, MA, LTC Sean Cattanach and his wife Jaclyn of Wethersfield and his four grandchildren Rhys, Declan, Isla, and Annabel. He also leaves his mother, Muriel of East Hartford; two brothers, Don of East Hartford and Dale and Mary of Bristol; two sisters, Bonnie Scavetta of Florida, and Vicki Lincoln and Arthur of East Hartford, sisters-in-law Linda Cattanach and Kathleen Cattanach of East Hartford, brother-in-law, Dr. Roger and Marilyn Thrall of Canton as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A mass and celebration of life will be held at a future date for family and friends in Connecticut.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 6, 2020.
