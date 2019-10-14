Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
David A. Edgar Obituary
David Arthur Edgar Jr., 94, of Hartford, loving husband of the late Dorrit (Reed) Edgar, passed away on Wednesday (October 9, 2019) at St. Mary Home in West Hartford. He was born in Pittsford, VT. on October 12, 1924 a son of the late David Arthur Edgar Sr. and Mabel (Richardson) Edgar. David served in the Navy during WWII, in Shanghai, China. He received a bachelors degree from University of Vermont and worked as an engineering aide at Pratt & Whitney for 39 years. David was a congregant of Immanuel Congregational Church in Hartford. David leaves behind, a son, Gregory Edgar and his wife Rosemarie of Somers; a brother, Richard Edgar of Seattle, WA; a sister, Elizabeth Edgar and her husband Gil DiMatia of Pasadena, CA; grandchildren, Lela Edgar, Laura (Edgar) Tinnirella, Dylan Edgar, and Suzanne Tirado; as well as five great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, David George Edgar and a brother, Charles Edgar. A funeral service with military honors will be held on Friday (October 18, 2019) at 5 PM in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. Burial will be private at a later date. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 4 to 5 PM just prior to the service. Those wishing may make donations in David's memory to Immanuel Congregational Church, 10 Woodland St. Hartford, CT. 06105. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes to www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 14, 2019
