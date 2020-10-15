David A. Hacku, 72, of Windsor, beloved husband of 43 years to Lenora (Signorelli) Hacku, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020 at home, with his family by his side. David was born in New Haven, CT on November 30, 1947 to the late Andrew and Eleanor (Smith) Hacku. David grew up in North Haven and was a graduate of North Haven High School, Class of 1965 where he played football and ran track. After graduation, David attended the University of New Haven studying Mechanical Design Engineering. He worked for Connecticut Bank and Trust and ADVO in Hartford. In 1978 David began a long career with Otis Elevator. In 1980 he took a position in the San Francisco office as Manager of Data Processing for the Far West Region before transferring back to Farmington as Manager of Data Processing for North America before his retirement in 1994. He took a different career path owning and operating two Subway sandwich shops in New Britain and West Hartford. Looking to pass his time, David worked as a Lane Chief with the Southern Auto Auction for last 4 years. Throughout his life he was an avid bowler, David was also a true Matchbox Diecast Car enthusiast and collector for over 40 years. He was always involved with his son's activities be it bowling, soccer, track or baseball always being present at all practices bringing water or juice for the team. He and his wife also became "band parents" chaperoning their high school band competitions. David and his wife loved to travel. The family enjoyed cruising, vacationing in Florida and Cape Cod. David also enjoyed following his NY Yankees, NY Giants and UCONN men's and women's basketball and football where they have been season ticket holders for 20 years. David and his wife have attended many UCONN Women's Final Four Tournaments and met the most amazing friends. Most of all, David was a family man who will be missed dearly. In addition to his wife, David is survived by his two sons; David M. Hacku of South Daytona, FL and Kevin Hacku of Windsor, his two beloved grandchildren Gianna and Lukas and their mother, Michelle; a sister, Natalie Shaftel of Yardley, PA., as well as nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Poll. The family wishes to thank Patricia and Amanda of Trinity Health of New England for their professional and compassionate care, we could not have managed without you. A time of visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave. Windsor, with a funeral service to begin at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association
of CT, 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108 or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org
. To leave a message of condolence for his family, or to view a live stream of the funeral service, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.