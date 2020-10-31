1/1
David A. Hobby
David A Hobby, 73, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Janet (Blais) Hobby for 52 years, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Born in Hartford, CT on April 29, 1947, son of the late Perry and Dorothy Hobby of Palm Bay, FL. Dave was a resident of East Hartford and spent 12 years in Ormond Beach, FL before returning to his New England roots in 2017. After serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, he dedicated 33 years working in the Information Technology department at Cigna and retired in 2002. Dave loved spending time with friends and perfecting his golf swing out on the course. He valued education and reading, along with music and sports. Dave's spirt was passionate, witty and generous, while never failing to be the life of the party. The joy of Dave's life was spending time with his family and his beloved granddaughters. A loving husband, father and grandfather, David will be dearly missed by his loving wife Janet; two cherished daughters, Laurie Valente and her husband Robert of East Windsor and Jennifer Brame and her husband Jeremy of Glastonbury; and three adored grandchildren, Juliana and Carly Valente of East Windsor and Maranda Brame of Glastonbury. He is also survived by many friends and extended family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in his honor. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 31, 2020.
2 entries
October 30, 2020
The Bunk will always be with us. A true friend for the ages - he made the world and better and happier place for all of us. Simply the best!
Love - Rich and Carey
Rich and Carey
Friend
October 30, 2020
So sorry to hear about Dave. I’m kind of shocked. Loved playing golf with him either at Tallwood or at his home in Ormond Beach, Florida. Always very gracious inviting us to his house and cooking dinner. What a great cook and always great wines. Will miss him.
Lou Miller
Friend
