David Horan, 66, passed away at his home on April 23, 2020. He was born on June 23, 1953, in Stratford, Connecticut to Dorris and Robert Horan. In high school David found a love of music, performing in his high school musical and playing guitar. He continued to play long into adulthood and was often asked to perform at friends' weddings. Though he always said being a Beatle was his second career choice, he knew it wasn't a good fit for his first dream, to be a husband and father. David and his wife Mary celebrated their fortieth wedding anniversary this fall, surrounded by family and friends. He was always incredibly active in the lives of his two daughters, Eileen and Molly, playing Santa for years at Queen of Apostles Montessori School, performing for their classes and giving talks on the furniture industry. He worked as a furniture salesman for over twenty years, most recently for Moosehead Furniture, often taking home top seller awards. He was an incredibly dedicated son, who helped care for his mother after she suffered a stroke, and moved his father in with the family after his mother's death, where he lived for over a decade. David battled MS for twenty years, inspiring many with his positive attitude in the face of incredible struggles, writing a memoir about his experience, Escaping Quicksand, and hosting a public access show to bring light to more stories like his. He adopted "make hope a habit," as his mantra, and he always left anyone he talked to with a great sense of hope. Along with his wife and children, David leaves behind siblings Eileen Horan and Robert Horan, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to Covid-19, a graveside service will be private, with a memorial to be held after quarantine restrictions lift. Donations in his honor may be made to https://www.stjude.org/donate/
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2020