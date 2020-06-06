Libby, MaryAnn, and Barbara. I am so sorry to hear about David. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I wish I could be there on june 10 when you lay him to rest.
I love you all and wish you all peace.
Nancy Brochu
David A. Karpiej, 72, of Farmington, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born in New Britain to the late Alphonse and Martha Karpiej, he attended local schools and graduated from E.C. Goodwin Tech then from Ward Technical College. Dave proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Prior to retirement he was employed as an electronic technician for Coherent Laser. In his leisure time, Dave was an amateur radio operator (his call letters K1THP), and also enjoyed spending time with friends at Winding Trails. He was a member of the Bristol Fish & Game Club as well as the American Legion Bristol Post #2. A friend to all, Dave will be greatly missed. He is survived by Libby (Sapelli) his loving wife of 47 years; his sisters, Barbara Banasiewicz and husband James, and MaryAnn Varga and husband Stephen; his brother-in-law, Jim Sapelli and wife Mary; his best friend and evil twin, Bob Albrecht, and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dave's name to: ARRL Lab, 225 Main St., Newington, CT 06111. He will be laid to rest with military honors beside his parents in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain on Wednesday, June 10 at 10:00 a.m. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 6, 2020.