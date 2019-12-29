Home

Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
David A. Miller Obituary
David A. Miller, 67, of Salem, formerly of Glastonbury, the beloved husband and best friend of Joyce Miller (Schaal) died Monday, December 23, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. He was born in Middletown on November 11, 1952, the son of the late George and Helen Miller (Kukoski). Dave was a self-employed Master Craftsman Carpenter; his boundless talent can be seen in many of the historic homes in Glastonbury and buildings throughout Connecticut. One of his greatest accomplishments is a replica of a Norwegian Stave Church that he built in Lyme, Connecticut. Dedicated to public service, David was a past president and active member of the Glastonbury Rotary Club and an elected member of the Town of Salem Planning and Zoning Commission. In addition to being involved in countless volunteer activities, he was always ready to lend a hand to someone in need. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed sharing his incredible cooking skills with others. No one could tell a story like Dave and his sense of humor garnered rounds of laughter at any gathering. Besides his loving wife Joyce, he is survived by five children, Bethany Miller (husband Michael); Allyson Schmeizl (husband Graig); Rebecca Delaney (husband Tom), David Miller (wife Desiree); and Stephen Miller (wife Courtney); Three brothers, Dan Miller, Kris Miller, Matt Miller; five sisters, Marion Berger, Elizabeth "Lee" Thrall, Joyce Barrington, Sharon Kreder, Brenda Miller Baye; seven grandchildren with a grandson on the way, and one great grandchild. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial scholarship fund to be established. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 29, 2019
