Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish
New Hartford, CT
David A. Sweeney Obituary
BARKHAMSTED – David A. Sweeney passed away on January 17, 2020. He was the loving husband of BettyAnn Sweeney for over 56 years. Friends may call on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 5 Steele Road, New Hartford from 5 – 7 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Hope Parish, formerly Immaculate Conception Church in New Hartford at 10 AM with Military Honors. Burial will be in the spring at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 19, 2020
