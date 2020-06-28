Mr. Weaver was such a kindhearted generous man who gave from the heart. Every month like clockwork he would donate 2 large boxes of diapers to the Laurel Family Resource Center in Bloomfield to ensure that families in need would not go without.
To the family of Mr. Weaver may God grant you strength and comfort in this your hour of bereavement.
Mr. David Weaver will truly be missed
S. George, Parent Educator
Laurel Family Resource Center
David A. Weaver, Jr. 85, beloved Husband, Dad, Brother, Grandpa and Dear Friend unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dave was born in New York City on February 19, 1935, the son of the late David A. Weaver, Sr. and Elsie (Jacobson). Dave had an exciting childhood, living in multiple places, graduating from Alton High School in Alton, IL and then from the University of Illinois where he played drums in the famous Illini marching band. After marrying and coming back East, he started family life in the greater Boston area, eventually moving to Bloomfield, CT to raise his sons and would live there for nearly 45 years before moving to Avery Heights in 2015, participating in Men's Forum and Avery Actors. Dave was always a true helper and his generous personality was reflected in all that he pursued. Professionally, in the early years, he dabbled in ministry, insurance and sales before he found his true calling in the field of social work. He had an amazing "second act" career earning his Masters Degree in social work at a time when most people were contemplating retirement and working for the State of Connecticut's Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services as a LCSW for nearly 30 years. He enjoyed making a difference and providing meaningful help and counseling to his patients until his retirement at the tender age of 80. Dave was a kind and compassionate man who embraced all of his life adventures with a sense of wonder and infectious enthusiasm. He volunteered countless hours and years to numerous community organizations that were his passion-the First Congregational Church of Bloomfield, Bloomfield Parks and Recreation Department, Center for Leadership and Justice and Hartford Family Institute. Whether participating in a meeting, chairing a committee or just tidying up the Church grounds by cleaning up trash, he immediately became the steward of whatever activity he was involved in and cheerfully lent a hand whenever needed. The Hartford Family Institute was also a place of comfort and belonging for Dave and he was very proud and thrilled by his recent "graduation" from this cherished group. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Anne Weaver (Molyneux), his dear brother, Walter Weaver and his wife Nancy of Godfrey, IL; his devoted sons, Richard A. Weaver and his wife Linda of Cincinnati, OH; Daniel R. Weaver and his wife Kathy of Newington, CT and his five treasured grandchildren, Zak, Nikki and JT Weaver of Cincinnati, OH; and Jessica and Lindsay Weaver of Newington, CT; sister-in-law, Eleanor Molyneux of Indianapolis, IN; and numerous nieces and nephews. A devoted husband and family man, with Anne he shared a long and loving marriage filled with a lifetime of building a family, enjoying watching five grandchildren grow up, and exciting travel to places like Bermuda, Hawaii, Alaska, Austria and the Netherlands. With Rich and Dan, there was the usual fun roughhousing, the Christmas "ski jammies", playing tennis together and going to The Davis Cup, and watching sports-especially Illini and Penn State football, Red Sox baseball and Grand Slam tennis events. With Zak, Grandpa shared an affection for playing drums and he was always excited to hear about Ultimate "Frisbee" victories at Ohio State. With Nikki, Grandpa became a volleyball enthusiast and interested in what Marketing majors do. With JT, Grandpa got to continue being an Ultimate fan and always appreciated his fundraisers-especially the chocolate covered almonds container that Grandpa personally commandeered every Christmas. With Jessica, Grandpa recently shared a unique common bond with both becoming Masters Degree graduates from UCONN a mere 31 years apart. With Lindsay, Grandpa was a regular cheerleader at many high school swim meets and tennis matches over the past four years. A celebration of Dave's life will be held at a later date when we can all be together safely. Carmon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com to share a memory. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hartford Family Institute or First Congregational Church of Bloomfield. Dave, particularly in his role as Dad and Grandpa, would always preface a great story with the warm opening, "…I have fond memories of…" and so would begin another colorful tale of a past adventure. As his family and friends who are left to fill that enormous void, I think it is safe to say that we all have very "fond memories" of a quiet observer yet somehow larger than life presence that humbly provided great comfort and unconditional support to everyone he met for decades of family gatherings, church services and get-togethers. Heaven is surely an even brighter and happier place for his arrival and may his legacy for all of us be to live our days with his zest for life and desire to leave the world and everyone he met in a better place. We love and miss you Dave/Dad/Grandpa and thank you for all of the "fond memories".
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.