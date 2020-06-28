Mr. Weaver was such a kindhearted generous man who gave from the heart. Every month like clockwork he would donate 2 large boxes of diapers to the Laurel Family Resource Center in Bloomfield to ensure that families in need would not go without.

To the family of Mr. Weaver may God grant you strength and comfort in this your hour of bereavement.

Mr. David Weaver will truly be missed

S. George, Parent Educator

Laurel Family Resource Center

shanda george

Acquaintance