David Alan Margolin, 73, of Rocky Hill, died peacefully, Monday, July 6, 2020, at home with the love of his family in his heart. He was married to his beloved wife, Linda Spanier Margolin, for 40 years, by his side. He had fought a courageous battle with Glioblastoma. Born in Boston, MA., he was the son of the late Isador and Janet (Orenson) Margolin. He was a graduate of Newton High School and the former New England Aeronautical Institute in Nashua, New Hampshire, now known as Daniel Webster College. He also graduated from the Hartford State Technical College. He worked for 22 years in several offices of the State of Connecticut and then Data Processing for Travelers and Aetna Life Insurance Company and finally finishing his career as a Systems Developer with the State of Connecticut. He had a passion for being a magician performing as the "Magic Man" over the course of 37 years. He performed in shows at schools, Bar Mitzvahs, birthday parties, church events as well as Newington and Rocky Hill town events. He worked as a balloonist on Royal Caribbean, performing on sea days. While on a tour of a school in Vietnam, he pulled out a balloon from his pocket and made a dog in a classroom. Since the students didn't know English, he went "Woof Woof. " They all laughed. He said it was a nice moment and made him feel good. He performed for the State of Connecticut annual picnics and made balloon animals for several years at the Wethersfield Farmer's Market. As part of his act, he loved to tell jokes with a perfect memory and delivery. Another passion was playing Bridge. He was a life master with over 3,000 points and was an active member of the Hartford Bridge Club until his illness in April, 2018. He won the William Keohane Regional Individual tournament in MA in January, 1988, and the Red Ribbons Pairs at the 2005 Spring North American Bridge Championships in PA. His third passion was golfing. He played almost every weekend and after his retirement sometimes played golf during the week. He had a hole-in-one at Century Hills Country Club in Rocky Hill, CT in July, 1983, and was a recent member at Indian Hills Country Club before his illness. David was a perfectionist and was serious about everything he did. He was a loving and devoted son, husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, cousin and dear friend. Besides his wife Linda, he is survived by his dear son, Ian Warren Margolin, his sister-in-law Ruth Spanier Kuzma and his brother-in- law, Robert Kuzma. He also leaves three cousins, Mindy, Inselberg, Susan Schwartz and Donna Bupp. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Phyllis Dale Margolin. A private graveside service was held on Thursday at 11:00AM with Rabbi Debra Cantor officiating. The family will observe a private period of mourning. The family expresses its heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Hartford Health Care Neuro-Oncology, Dr. Ahmad Daher, and APRN Donna Avanecean and nurse Rachel Rheaume, his caregiver Frank Kissi, and the nurses and staff of Hartford Healthcare at Home. Donations in his memory may be made to Rabbi Cantor's discretionary fund at Congregation B'nai Tikvoh Sholom, 180 Still Road, Bloomfield,CT 06002, the Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance Inc., P.O. Box 370514, West Hartford, CT 06137 - email CTCTA.ORG
, Israel Cancer Research Fund, c/o David Kweskin, 7 Lumanor Drive, Stamford, CT 06903 or to a charity of donor's choice. David's Facebook page has been set up as a memoriam. Please add any messages or photos you wish to share with the family. May his memory be a source of strength and a blessing. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, Inc. West Hartford.