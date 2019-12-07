Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Alan Wood


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Alan Wood Obituary
David Alan Wood, 90, of Windsor, CT. born October 26, 1929 to the late John and Sylvia G. Wood and loving husband of the late Barbarann M. Wood, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Dave served honorably as a medic during the Korean War. After more than 30 years of employment at the Rourke-Eno Paper Co., he retired and became a volunteer for the Town of Windsor. Dave was an accomplished artist, potter and marksman, as well as a faithful servant of God. He leaves behind a son Thomas (Joan) of East Hartford, a brother Peter (Jane) of Windsor and daughter-in-law Deborah, of ME, 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by son Gary and brothers, John and Daniel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Windsor Volunteer Ambulance, Inc. A celebration of David's life with family and friends will be held at a later date. We love and miss you "Bubba".
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -