David Alden "Dave" Harrison, 72, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Betty (Sharp) Harrison, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born on December 20, 1946, in Hartford; son of the late John Alden and Dorothy (Dewey) Harrison. Dave attended Cheney Technical High School and shortly after graduating joined the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He joined his father in his residential remodeling business where he worked for 40 years. Up until his last few weeks, he continued to work as a bus driver for the South Windsor Senior Center. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, infectious laugh and contagious smile. In addition to his loving wife, Betty, Dave will be missed by a daughter, Ginger MacHattie (Steve); a son, Dan Harrison (Pam); two cherished grandchildren, Nicole and Matt; two sisters, Jeanne Sabia and Arlene Lumbra; and a large extended family. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT. Calling hours will follow until 8:00 p.m. The burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Wapping Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Dave's memory may be made to the South Windsor Senior Center, 150 Nevers Road, South Windsor, CT 06074 or the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 21, 2019