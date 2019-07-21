Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Alden Harrison


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Alden "Dave" Harrison, 72, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Betty (Sharp) Harrison, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born on December 20, 1946, in Hartford; son of the late John Alden and Dorothy (Dewey) Harrison. Dave attended Cheney Technical High School and shortly after graduating joined the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He joined his father in his residential remodeling business where he worked for 40 years. Up until his last few weeks, he continued to work as a bus driver for the South Windsor Senior Center. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, infectious laugh and contagious smile. In addition to his loving wife, Betty, Dave will be missed by a daughter, Ginger MacHattie (Steve); a son, Dan Harrison (Pam); two cherished grandchildren, Nicole and Matt; two sisters, Jeanne Sabia and Arlene Lumbra; and a large extended family. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT. Calling hours will follow until 8:00 p.m. The burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Wapping Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Dave's memory may be made to the South Windsor Senior Center, 150 Nevers Road, South Windsor, CT 06074 or the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now