David Allan Carlson Sr.
1940 - 2020
David Allan Carlson Sr., 79 of Windsor Locks, CT passed peacefully at home September 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. David was born in Stamford, CT December 5th, 1940. David honorably served in the United States Marine Corps from 1960-1964 where he received 2 Good Conduct medals. After his discharge, he went on to become a groundskeeper at Trinity College in Hartford CT. He then had a 46-year career in truck driving. He earned a safety award for driving 4-million-miles accident free from Cardinal Logistics from where he retired in 2013. Throughout his life, David volunteered with many local agencies. David was an avid Seattle Seahawks football fan. He is survived by his wife of 36 years Lysbeth-Ann Carlson. His six children Dawn Michele' Bernard (Denis), David Allan Carlson Jr. (Carissa), Stephanie Rappaport, Michelle-Ann Carlson, Laurie-Jean Bialoskorski (Daniel), Kenneth Palmer Carlson (Krystyna) 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. The Family would like to thank Hartford HealthCare Hospice Team nurses, Chris and Kathleen, and the Windsor Locks Lions Ambulance. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to either Hartford Health Care Hospice Program or the Windsor Locks Lions Ambulance. A Memorial service will be held at Carmon Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor CT, Tuesday September 8th at 10:00am - 12:00pm To view full obituary go to www.cremationct.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Memorial service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
September 6, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
September 5, 2020
Dads are special people- so sorry to hear the news. We're with you all.
Ned and Sue Manion
Friend
