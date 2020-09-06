David Allan Carlson Sr., 79 of Windsor Locks, CT passed peacefully at home September 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. David was born in Stamford, CT December 5th, 1940. David honorably served in the United States Marine Corps from 1960-1964 where he received 2 Good Conduct medals. After his discharge, he went on to become a groundskeeper at Trinity College in Hartford CT. He then had a 46-year career in truck driving. He earned a safety award for driving 4-million-miles accident free from Cardinal Logistics from where he retired in 2013. Throughout his life, David volunteered with many local agencies. David was an avid Seattle Seahawks football fan. He is survived by his wife of 36 years Lysbeth-Ann Carlson. His six children Dawn Michele' Bernard (Denis), David Allan Carlson Jr. (Carissa), Stephanie Rappaport, Michelle-Ann Carlson, Laurie-Jean Bialoskorski (Daniel), Kenneth Palmer Carlson (Krystyna) 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. The Family would like to thank Hartford HealthCare Hospice Team nurses, Chris and Kathleen, and the Windsor Locks Lions Ambulance. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to either Hartford Health Care Hospice Program or the Windsor Locks Lions Ambulance. A Memorial service will be held at Carmon Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor CT, Tuesday September 8th at 10:00am - 12:00pm To view full obituary go to www.cremationct.com