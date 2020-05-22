David Blake was born on June 7, 1971 in Hartford, CT. On May 14, 2020 David entered eternal rest at the age of 48. David grew up in Hartford and graduated from Hartford High School. He leaves behind three sisters; Kandi, Cassandra and Ta-Juanna Blake. His legacy continues through his six children; Aysia Gaudette, Da'Quana, David, Antwaun, Tylan and Tyson Blake and ten grandchildren. He is predeceased by his two grandmothers Isabel Blake, and Bennie Ager, mother Cassandra Blake, father David Ager, aunt Carmen Blake, and nephew Baby Lloyd "Love is Love"



