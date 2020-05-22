David Allen Agar Blake
David Blake was born on June 7, 1971 in Hartford, CT. On May 14, 2020 David entered eternal rest at the age of 48. David grew up in Hartford and graduated from Hartford High School. He leaves behind three sisters; Kandi, Cassandra and Ta-Juanna Blake. His legacy continues through his six children; Aysia Gaudette, Da'Quana, David, Antwaun, Tylan and Tyson Blake and ten grandchildren. He is predeceased by his two grandmothers Isabel Blake, and Bennie Ager, mother Cassandra Blake, father David Ager, aunt Carmen Blake, and nephew Baby Lloyd "Love is Love"

Published in Hartford Courant on May 22, 2020.
May 21, 2020
So many memories but most of all ur realness and laughter will surely be missed...My Prayers to the family in your time of sorrow
Tahira Drayton
Friend
